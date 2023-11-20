Morehead St. won't renew the contract of head football coach Rob Tenyer

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State Athletics has decided not to renew the contract of head football coach Rob Tenyer.

Tenyer first arrived at Morehead to become an assistant coach for the Eagles. He eventually served as offensive coordinator before being named the head coach in December of 2012. In his 11 seasons, MSU wa 47-73 with a 38-48 mark in Pioneer League games.

"We are thankful for Rob's long-term service and commitment to Morehead State and all the Eagle student-athletes. His dedication to our program for more than two decades is to be commended, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," said Director of Athletics Kelly Wells.

Defensive coordinator Andrew Strobel will serve as interim head coach and a national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.