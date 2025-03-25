Morehead State announces head coach for women's basketball team

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Morehead State officially announced Richmond native Ashton Feldhaus as the head coach for the women's basketball team.

According to a release from the university, Feldhaus is the 13th head coach to be appointed in the MSU's program history.

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to return home to the state of Kentucky as head women's basketball coach at Morehead State University. From the moment I arrived on campus, I was struck by the incredible people - administrators, coaches, support staff, and community," she said.

The release explained that Feldhaus' father Allen is currently the head coach of the boys' basketball team at Madison Central High School in Richmond. Meanwhile, her mother Karen is currently the head cheerleading coach at Madison Central.

Feldhaus also served five seasons as the top assistant and associate head coach for Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, before she served as the head coach at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Ashton Feldhaus to Morehead State as the new leader of our women's basketball program," Athletic Director Kelly Wells said. "She is a proven winner, an elite recruiter, and a rising star in the coaching profession. Her deep-rooted Kentucky ties, experience in the Ohio Valley Conference, and extensive network in both local and international basketball make her an ideal fit for our program."

Feldhaus added, "I look forward to building something special and continuing to honor the rich tradition at MSU. I am excited work with our dedicated staff, student athletes and community to build a championship level program that our Eagle family is proud of."

