Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Multiple reports say Payne has been extended an offer by the Knicks

Wildcats assistant has been at UK 2010
items.[0].image.alt
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Edrice "Bam" Adebayo, left, hugs assistant coach Kenny Payne after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee-Martin, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 111-76 on the night of Payne's birthday. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Edrice Adebayo, Kenny Payne
Posted at 5:26 PM, Aug 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-08 17:26:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Multiple sports outlets are reporting that Kentucky basketball associate head coach Kenny Payne has been extended an offer to be the assistant for the New York Knicks and new coach Tom Thibodeau.

Payne has been with the Wildcats since the 2010 season and has helped develop some of the best big men in the game that are thriving in the NBA. There are players like Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and Bam Adebayo.

If Payne were to leave there's already a report that there's a lead candidate for his replacement on the UK Coaching staff. A guy who is very familiar with head coach John Calipari.

Flint was an assistant coach for Coach Cal at UMass. After Calipari left for the NBA in 1996, Flint was took his place and led the Minutemen to an 86-72 record. Flint resigned in 2000-'01. He's been an assistant at Indiana for the last three seasons.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo