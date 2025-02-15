NCAA Bracket Preview Show names Kentucky No.10 overall, No. 3 seed

(LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball has been named 10th overall and is projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Saturday during the Bracket Preview Show.

According to the NCAA, 84 percent of teams revealed on the show remained on the top four lines.

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee chair Bubba Cunningham, who also serves as North Carolina's director of athletics, said that the reveal shows "how strong Southeastern Conference teams are."

“While each team is evaluated independent of their conference affiliation, there’s no escaping the fact that the league is on course for a historic season in terms of representation in the tournament, specifically the highly sought-after top 16 seeds. Having five of the top six teams being from one conference is equally impressive as it is unusual."

Despite injuries, Kentucky "has had some great wins" against Tennessee and Duke, Cunningham said.

Fourth-ranked Florida and 8th-ranked Florida sit above Kentucky (10) in the west.

"Iowa State and Kentucky are among the nation’s leaders in quadrant one wins," a release from the NCAA said.

The full seed list includes:

1. Auburn

2. Alabama

3. Duke

4. Florida

5. Tennessee

6. Texas A&M

7. Purdue

8. Houston

9. Iowa State

10. Kentucky

11. Wisconsin

12. Arizona

13. Texas Tech

14. Michigan

15. Kansas

16. St. John’s

The NCAA tournament is slated to begin on March 18-19 in Dayton, and continue through the beginning of April.