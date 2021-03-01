NIT will be played with 16 teams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA announced on Monday the National Invitation Tournament will take place with 16 teams and all played in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

Conference USA and North Texas University will be the host of the tournament which will all be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

First-round games will be played Wednesday, March 17, through Saturday, March 20. Quarterfinals also will take place Thursday, March 25. The semifinals and championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28. 2021 also will feature a third-place game Sunday, March 28, which hasn’t been played at the NIT since 2003.

All 16 games of the 2021 NIT will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Teams and pairings for the 2021 NIT are scheduled to be released by the NIT Committee at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 14, on ESPNU. Because of the reduced field size, all 16 teams will be selected as at-large participants, and there will be no automatic qualifiers for the NIT.