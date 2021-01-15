No. 10 UK Women's swimming and diving falls to No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 10 University of Kentucky women’s swimming and diving team lost its first dual meet of the season on Thursday afternoon, losing to the reigning Southeastern Conference Champions, No. 5 Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Wildcats trailed the Lady Volunteers by less than 10 points for most of the meet, losing in the end in a 178.5-121.5 final score.

“Tennessee was the better team today, so credit to them,” said head coach Lars Jorgensen. “We just didn’t have enough people step up today, and in races we won, we didn’t have enough depth. I hope we will take this as a learning experience in preparation for the conference championships.”

Kentucky came into the dual meet owning an unblemished 5-0 record, having defeated Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt already this season, which began in mid-October. The team will meet one more program, No. 14 Louisville, next week at home, before embarking on a two-month postseason stretch in February and March.

The Wildcats earned seven triumphs in the dual meet, while their border foe claimed nine triumphs. The teams split the two relay events and the two diving events, claiming one triumph apiece in those contests.

Tomorrow, the RV Kentucky men’s swimming and diving team will square off with No. 11 Tennessee at 3 p.m. ET inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center. The two teams met in late October, as the Kentucky men dropped to a suited-up Tennessee team, 194.5-105.5.