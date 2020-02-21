No. 14 Kentucky rolls past Ole Miss in Oxford, 94-52

OXFORD, Miss. — The No. 14 Kentucky women's basketball team had 12 steals and Mississippi had 21 turnovers to help the Wildcats cruise to a 94-52 win on Thursday night.

The Wildcats fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter and forced head coach Matthew Mitchell to call a timeout. After that, it was all UK. Five different Wildcats scored in the quarter including Rhyne Howard who hit a jumper to give Kentucky its first lead of the game at 12-10. Chasity Patterson closed it out with a scoop shot lay-up to give the Cats an 18-10 advantage after one.

Howard scored the first seven points of the 2nd quarter on the way to a game-high 21 points and she added 7 rebounds. Blair Green finished off the scoring in the half with a jumper that put Kentucky up 36-18 at the break. They'd pull away even more in the second half on the way to the 94-52 win.

Besides Howard, four other Wildcats were in double figures with Patterson and Sabrina Haines scoring 15 each. Green and Jaida Roper chipped in with 10 a piece.

Kentucky improves to 20-5, 9-4 in the SEC. Next up is a home game from top ranked South Carolina on Sunday at 2:00 on ESPN2.