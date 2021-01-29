No. 15 Kentucky beats Alabama 81-68 in Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 15 Kentucky played the first of two games in Rupp Arena this season and knocked off Alabama on the way 81-68.

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 16 points while Dre'una Edwards and Chasity Patterson added 10 each. But, it was the birthday girl, Robyn Benton, who was able to celebrate with a season-high 15 points off the bench for the Wildcats.

In fact, Benton closed the first half with five straight points to help UK build a 39-28 lead at the break. After UK extended that lead in the third quarter, Alabama went on an 8-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the Wildcats lead to 62-50. The Tide used another 8-2 run to cut the lead to 66-58 with 4:48 to go.

Kentucky would respond by scoring 11 of the next 16 points. That included a Howard three and a Jazmine Massengill three. UK's 81-68 victory helps raise its record to 12-4 overall, 5-3 in the SEC.

Kentucky will stay home but play in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday when the Wildcats host Missouri. Tip-off is set for 1:00 and can be seen on the SEC Network.