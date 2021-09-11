No. 2 Wisconsin hands No. 8 Kentucky volleyball loss

MADISON, Wisc. — The No. 8 Kentucky volleyball team went on the road, in a hostile environment, at No. 8 Wisconsin and came up short 3-1 on Friday night.

The Wildcats dropped the first two sets 25-17 and 25-11 before battling back to win the third 28-26. And the fourth set went down to the wire where the Badgers finished off the victory 26-24.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t pull out the fourth set and push the match to a fifth.” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “Our team was upset in the locker room and wanted more. We grew up as a team tonight, though, and there’s much more in the tank for us.”

Madi Skinner led the way for Kentucky with 16 kills whilel Alli Stumler and Reagan Rutherford added eight apiece. Emma Grome led UK in assists with 35 in the game.

UK falls to 5-2 on the season. Wisconsin is 5-0.

Kentucky plays Marquette on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on the Big East Digital Network in Milwaukee.