No. 20 UK Women knock off No. 16 Tennessee, 71-56

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 20 Kentucky women made a change in the starting line-up that paid off as Jazmine Massengill took over the point guard duties and that allowed Chasity Patterson to score 21 points in a 71-56 win over No. 16 Tennessee in Rupp Arena.

Patterson hit 9-of-16 shots overall from the field and that included 3-of-5 from three point range. Massengill added 11 points while also hitting 3-of-5 from behind the arc.

Kentucky built a first half lead behind five straight possessions where they had a takeaway that led to points. It started with a Rhyne Howard steal that she took all the way for the lay-up. Then, it ended with Dre'Una Edwards doing the same. Howard only scored 8 points in the game but she added 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals. Edwards added seven points.

UK took a 37-26 lead into the half but the Volunteers rallied in the third quarter going on a 15-0 run. Tennessee built its largest lead of the game at 45-39 with 3:54 to go in the frame.

Kentucky would go on its own scoring run in the fourth quarter behind the hot shooting of Patterson and Massengill to close out the victory.

The Wildcats improve to 14-5 overall, 7-4 in the SEC. Next up is a trip to Florida on Monday at 7:00 in a game that can be seen on the SEC Network.