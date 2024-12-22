No. 4 UK shoots season low 30 % falling to Ohio St. 85-65

NEW YORK, N.Y. — No. 4 Kentucky couldn't get the ball to fall in the Madison Square Garden shooting a season-low 30% in an 85-65 loss to Ohio State.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 6-3 lead thanks in part to an Andrew Carr dunk and three pointer from Jaxson Robinson. That's when fromer Wildcat, Aaron Bradshaw checked into the game for Ohio State and he quickly scored two buckets inside to cut the UK lead to one.

Bradshaw didn't stop there. He hit a jumper to start an 8-0 Ohio State run giving the Buckeyes the lead. When he hit a three pointer with just under four minutes to play OSU was up eight, 31-23.

Kentucky didn't shoot the ball well in the first half. They only hit free throws from the 9:00 mark until :47 seconds left before the half. Amari Williams stopped the streak with a dunk. UK only shot 35% in the first half while Ohio State shot 63% to take a 39-30 lead into the locker room at the break.

The start of the second half looked like the Buckeyes were going to run away with it scoring three straight baskets. When John Mobley, Jr. hit his, Ohio State had taken a 15 point lead, 45-30.

Otega Oweh scored six straight by himself to bring it back to a 9 point deficit. Ohio State pushed it back to 51-39 and then Kentucky made a run. A Brea three started it and then Oweh hit a shot as he was fouled. UK had it down to six, 51-45. It was back and forth until the under 12 media timeout.

Kentucky just seemed to have one of those games where they couldn't hit a shot. One trip down court they had three offensive rebounds while missing two 3 pointers and 2 lay-ups. At about the 6:34 mark, the Wildcats were shooting just 34% from the field.

Amari Williams got an offensive rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws with a little over six minutes to play to cut the deficit to nine, 68-59. Then the Cats went cold again from the field and Ohio State extended it back to double digits for the remainder of the game.

Oweh led the Cats with 21 points. The only other players in double figures were Carr with 12 and Robinson had 11. Bruce Thornton led Buckeyes with 30 while Bradshaw finished with 11.

The Wildcats return to Lexington on New Year's Eve for a 2:00 game against Brown.