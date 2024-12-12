No. 5 Kentucky struggles but holds off Colgate 78-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 5 Kentucky had to hold off a pesky Colgate team to win 78-67 improving its record to 9-1.

This game was quickly over as Kentucky scored the first 17 points of the game before Colgate finally hit a three to stop the scoring streak. Andrew Carr scored seven of the Cats points during that stretch. However, Kentucky wasn't shooting the ball that well yet.

In fact, Kentucky missed 10 in a row as Colgate scored 11 straight. UK Head Coach, Mark Pope, quickly went to his bench to get the starters back in. Koby Brea hit a three, Otega Oweh drove down the lane for a lay-up and Jaxson Robinson made a lay-in as he was fouled. The Cats pushed the lead out to 26-16.

Kentucky once again pushed had the lead at 31-19 but the Raiders started to gain confidence and went on a 10-run with two lay-ups and two three pointers. Kentucky's lead was only 31-29. Kentucky finished the half with an Ansley Almonor lay-up, Brea three and two free throws from Amari Williams. But a Colgate three at the buzzer only had UK leading 38-36 at the break.

The Raiders picked it up in the 2nd half where they left off. Jalen Cox hit a three pointer to give the Raiders their first lead of the game at 41-40. Back-to-back lay-ups by Colgate would give it a 45-42 advantage.

Amari Williams threw down an alley-oop slam and Andrew Carr got a putback to put the Wildcats back in front 46-45. A Brady Cummins lay-up quickly pushed Colgate back in front by one.

Kentucky's Robinson put the Cats back in front for good with back-to-back three pointers as the Wildcats were up then 52-47. Looking for a spark, Trent Noah checked into the game and he gave it to them as he hit a three and Oweh followed that with a three as UK built the lead back to double digits 58-47.

From there Kentucky extended the lead and got the win which looked a lot easier than it was for someone who wasn't following the game.

Kentucky wins 78-67 by placing five players in double figures. Brea led the way with 17 which included 5-8 three pointers. Oweh and Wiliams added 15 each while Car and Robinson had 11 each.

The Wildcats will host rival Louisville on Saturday in Rupp Arena. It's a 5:15 game that you can see on ESPN.