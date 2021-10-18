No. 6 UK soccer hosts No. 21 West Virginia on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tuesday night the University of Kentucky men's soccer team has a big time match-up at home when the No. 6 Wildcats host No. 21 West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM and can be seen on ESPN+

Kentucky is currently undefeated with a record of 8-0-3. West Virginia was in the top five of the rankings for most of the season losing its first game against Northern Illinois.

This is a non-conference game this season but the Mountaineers are about to join Conference USA and this will become an annual contest between the two programs.

Admission is free to all fans for this game at the Bell. All fans will also have the chance to receive a ticket to Friday's UK men's Blue-White Game at Rupp Arena. Some will also receive free match posters and Kentucky scarves. Students will receive free pizza and t-shirts in the Blue reBellion section of the stadium.