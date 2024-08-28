No. 9 Kentucky Volleyball falls to No. 2 Nebraska, 3-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 9 Kentucky took one set from No. 2 Nebraska but ultimately fell 3-1 in the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville Tuesday night.

In the first set, the Wildcats came out strong to take an early 7-4 lead. They even continued to lead it 15-11 after a Megan Wilson kill. But, the Cornhuskers came back to tie it up at 16 and it became a race to see which team would finish it off. That would be Nebraska as Lindsay Krause had a kill to finish it off and but the Huskers in front 1-0.

In the second set, Kentucky was the team that fell behind quickly 11-6. And then the Wildcats started to put it togther scoring 8 of the next 11 points to tie it up at 14-14. Erin Lamb finished it off with a kill to equalize the sets at one apiece. After that set, Brooklyn DeLeye led all players with 11 kills, Erin Lamb was second with 9.

The third set belonged entirely to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers led at one point 13-6 and later 18-8 before Andi Jackson ended it with a kill. Nebraska led it 2-1.

Nebraska started to run away with the fourth set taking an 8-2 lead. However, Kentucky settled in and started to make a comeback getting within 10-8 after a service ace by DeLeye. Nebraska had its own service ace thanks to Lindsay Krause to put the Huskers in front 16-10. Kentucky kept it close but Nebraska closed it out to win the match.

DeLeye led the Wildcats with 19 kills, Lamb added 14. Emma Grome started her season with 42 assists. Eleanor Beavin had 23 digs.

The Wildcats will open up Historic Memorial Coliseum following its renovation on Friday when they host Northern Kentucky at 6:30. That's the first of three games against in-state competition in what's being called the Bluegrass Battle.