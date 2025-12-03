North Carolina knocks off Kentucky 67-64 in the ACC-SEC Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 18 Kentucky falls to No. 16 North Carolina 67-64 in the ACC-SEC Challenge in Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Wildcats lost to a ranked team for the third time this season.

After a 4-4 tie, UK scored six straight as Otega Oweh hit a shot in the lane off a turnover, Collin Chandler made an athletic lay-up and then off another turnover Kam Williams slammed it home for a UK 10-4 advantage.

At the first timeout, the Rupp Arena crowd stood to their feet when new University of Kentucky Head Football Coach, Will Stein, was introduced and was the Y as the cheerleaders spelled out Kentucky.

From that point neither the Wildcats or Tar Heels held more than a three point advantage. Denzel Aberdeen scored four straight for a 27-26 UK lead. The teams went into the half tied at 31.

Kentucky shot 50% in the first half but missed all eight of their three point attempts. The Tar Heels won the battle of the boards 22-15, 11-4 offensively. However, the Wildcats won in the steals 6-2 and points in the paint 28-14. Three Wildcats led UK in scoring with 6 each. Oweh, Chandler and Denzel Aberdeen.

The Wildcats took a six point lead when Aberdeen got another shot in the lane. Oweh also extended it to six at 41-35 with 16:37 to play.

After falling down a point, Kentucky put together another run to stretch the lead to 56-50 with just under six minutes to play. A second chance point by Malachi Moreno and two free throws from Oweh put the Cats up 6.

Kentucky went through a stretch starting at the 13:08 mark of not hitting a shot from the field. While they hit free throws, they went 0-13 from the field and North Carolina tied it up at 56 with 3:47 to play.

After falling behind another point, Oweh drove the lane for a lay-up and the Wildcats were back in front 59-58 with 2:37 to play. UNC countered with a wide open three by Luka Bogavac and the Tar Heels had a 61-59 lead.

With the Wildcats up one, Derek Dixon, hit a three to put North Carolina up 64-62. Kentucky quickly answered as Chandler hit a lay-up to tie the game at 31-31 with :31 to go in the game.

North Carolina had the chance to win it and Dixon scored a lay-up to put the Tar Heels in front 66-64. Kentucky had the ball with :12.4 left to try and answer. However, Chandler missed a lay-up and UNC added a free throw for the 67-64 win.

Kentucky was led by Oweh's 16 points, Chandler added 12 and Aberdeen 10. North Carolina was led by Henri Veesaar's 17 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Wilson added 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Kentucky falls to 5-3 on the season.

The Wildcats travel to Nashville on Friday to face Gonzaga at 7:00 PM in Bridgestone Arena.