Oats is out of the rehab facility and home with family

Brother posts picture
Courtesy: Sosa Keilan Woods-Hernandez
Posted at 11:08 AM, Oct 10, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of Chris Oats has confirmed the UK linebacker has been moved out of a rehab facility and returned home.

His brother, Sosa Keilan Woods-Hernandez, posted the good news on Facebook Friday night.

Oats suffered a serious medical issue that was not COVID-19 related during the summer. The Cincinnati native was moved to the rehab facility in June.

His UK teammate, Keaton Upshaw, started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Chris and his family to pay the medical bills. It's about halfway to its goal of $50,000. To contribute you can can use this link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/22oatsstrong.

Oats played in 12 games in 2019 and had 46 tackles, which was good for fifth on the team. In the Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech he had five tackles, including two for a loss.

Teammates are honoring Oats by wearing his #22 jersey number all season. DeAndre Square wore it against Auburn, Keaton Upshaw against Ole Miss and Jamin Davis is wearing it against Mississippi State.

