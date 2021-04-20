Ohio tight end, Kattus, commits to UK Football

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has picked up a commitment from Josh Kattus. The Cincinnati Moeller tight end confirmed his announcement on Twitter.

100% committed to The University of Kentucky!!! Thanks to everyone that made this journey possible! #bbn pic.twitter.com/hRKjrlNiL8 — Josh Kattus (@JKattus) April 20, 2021

Kattus picked the Wildcats over Michigan, Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois.

He is a three star according to Rivals.com and that site also has him listed as the 26th player from the state of Ohio.

Kattus is the ninth overall player to have committed to the Class of 2022. He's the fourth since Friday and that has the Class of '22 up to number nine in the country.

