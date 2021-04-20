Watch
Ohio tight end, Kattus, commits to UK Football

Ninth commit for the Class of 2022
Posted at 7:11 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 19:11:14-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has picked up a commitment from Josh Kattus. The Cincinnati Moeller tight end confirmed his announcement on Twitter.

Kattus picked the Wildcats over Michigan, Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois.

He is a three star according to Rivals.com and that site also has him listed as the 26th player from the state of Ohio.

Kattus is the ninth overall player to have committed to the Class of 2022. He's the fourth since Friday and that has the Class of '22 up to number nine in the country.

