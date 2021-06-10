Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones transferring to Kentucky

LEX18 — Kentucky football has added a new piece to its linebackers room. Jacquez Jones, an incoming senior with two years of eligibility remaining, is transferring from Ole Miss to Kentucky. Jones made the announcement on Twitter, writing "New Chapter In My Story."

Jones will be immediately eligible this season, thanks to the SEC Presidents and Chancellors decision to pass a rule which allows intraconference transfers to play without sitting out a year . NCAA legislation adopted in April 2021 also established a universal one-time transfer opportunity applicable to student-athletes across all sports.

New Chapter In My Story 🤞🏽📖 pic.twitter.com/EYnwvlvkn2 — Jacquez Jones (@ESPN_Jac) June 10, 2021

Last season, Jones led the Rebels in tackles with 75, which was good enough to tie for No. 18 overall in the SEC. Throughout his entire career with the Ole Miss program, Jones recorded 175 tackles in 33 games over three seasons.

Photo via Ole Miss Athletics

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama native has a connection with the UK football program, as he was coached by Kentucky's current co-defenisve coordinator/inside linebackers assistant coach, Jon Sumrall, back in 2018. Jones was a true freshman at Ole Miss the time, while Sumrall was serving as the Rebels' linebackers coach. Now, the two Alabama natives (Sumrall is from Huntsville) will be reunited in Lexington, where Jones will help beef up a fairly-thin linebacker room.

Jones was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals coming out of high school. The 247Sports Composite rankings listed him as a top-50 outside linebacker in the 2019 class.

Photo via Ole Miss Athletics

Jones visited the University of Kentucky earlier this week, and he committed to the Wildcats on Thursday afternoon.

