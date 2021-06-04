Wheeler immediately eligible after SEC new transfer rule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler became immediately eligible on Thursday after SEC Presidents and Chancellors passed a rule to allow intraconference transfers to play without sitting out a year.

Wheeler left Georgia in the offseason and transferred to Kentucky. So, under the previous rule he would have to sit out one year of residence at his new school before playing. Now he can suit up in the blue and white this season.

The change in policy, which takes effect immediately, will better align with NCAA legislation adopted in April 2021 that established a universal one-time transfer opportunity applicable to student-athletes across all sports.

“This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation.”

In order to gain immediate eligibility, a student-athlete will need to declare his or her intent to transfer by February 1 for Fall sports, May 1 for Winter sports and July 1 for Spring sports. NCAA rules include similar deadlines except the NCAA deadline for Fall sports is May 1.