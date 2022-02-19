Watch
AP Exclusive: US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals

David J. Phillip/AP
Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 7:52 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 07:53:29-05

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, with a decision expected as soon as Saturday night.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed that it was hearing the case Saturday evening in Beijing and expected a rapid decision.

In a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, attorneys said they sought a ruling before Sunday's closing ceremony.

