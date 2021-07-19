Oraj Anu returns to Kentucky Baseball for final season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky outfielder Oraj Anu announced on Monday that he will return for the Wildcats. He's using the COVID-relief season given by the NCAA.

“We are delighted Oraj is returning for his final season,” UK coach Nick Mingione said. “He is a veteran presence who will provide invaluable experience for our team.”

Anu played both as an outfielder and designated hitter for the Wildcats. Last year he hit .265 in 50 games scoring 31 runs and driving in 35. He had eight doubles, two triples and eight home runs. For his career, Anu has 21 extra-base hits in 240 career at-bats and that includes 11 home runs.

Anu is the fourth player to come back for the extra season joining pitchers Sean Harney, Daniel Harper and Mason Hazelwood.