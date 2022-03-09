Oscar Tshiebwe wins Sporting News’ National Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe has earned National Player of the Year honors from The Sporting News.

Tshiebwe is only the second Wildcat to earn the honor since the publication began crowning a player of the year in 1943. UK’s only other winner was Anthony Davis in 2012.

The National Player of the Year announcement comes only a day after Tshiebwe was named the Southeastern Conference's Player of the Year.

Tshiebwe continues to earn postseason honors by the day, which so far include:

