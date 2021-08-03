OVC files suit against EKU and Jacksonville St. over exit fees

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference has filed suit against both Eastern Kentucky University and Jacksonville St. University over not paying the exit fees for leaving the league and joining the ASun.

According to the conference’s constitution, which is a contract, the departure of any school from the OVC requires the payment of an exit fee. The payment of exit fees was approved by all OVC members, including EKU and JSU. EKU and JSU have now refused to pay the fees. The league says each school owes $1,000,000.

“The contract for all our members regarding exit fees is clear,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. “Eastern Kentucky University and Jacksonville State University agreed with the exit fees as part of the contract, and they voted in favor of those fees on multiple occasions. We expect them to honor their agreed-upon OVC commitments.”

EKU released a statement later in the day. “We are aware of a lawsuit filed by the Ohio Valley Conference regarding EKU’s exit from the conference. We do not agree with the assertions of the conference regarding our exit. We will articulate the merits of our position in the proper arena.”

EKU has already joined the ASun and begins competing