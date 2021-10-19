OVC picks Morehead St. men's basketball 2nd, women's 9th

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Ohio Valley Conference coaches and sports information directors have picked the Morehead State men's team to finish 2nd and the women to finish 9th this season.

The Eagles men are only behind Belmont in the predicted order of finish and received three first place votes. Last season Morehead State won 17 OVC games, the second-most in league history, and captured its first OVC Tournament Championship in a decade. Murray State, Southeast Missouri and Tennessee State round out the top five.

MSU forward Johni Broome has been named the OVC's Co-preseason Player of the Year along with Grayson Murphy of Belmont. Broome averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game for the Eagles. He was the league's Freshman of the Year and earned MVP honors in the OVC Tournament.

The OVC also placed the Morehead State women's basketball team at ninth out of ten teams in the predicted order of finish. The Eagles have a new coach this season in Cayla Petree. Belmont is the pick to win the league.