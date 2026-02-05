Oweh does it again helping Kentucky beat Oklahoma 94-78

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Otega Oweh has been a nemesis to his former Oklahoma team. Once again leading the Wildcats to a 94-78 victory over the Sooners. The Wildcats also hit 12 three pointers in the win.

The Wildcats started out hot behind the three point line. The first four field goals came behind the arc with Andrija Jelavic and Denzel Aberdeen hitting two each. Oweh would drive baseline for a slam and the first two of the game for the Wildcats and they were in front 15-13.

Kentucky hit eight of their first twelve three pointers. Jasper Johnson came off the bench to knock one down. Then, Collin Chandler started draining them and the shots kept getting farther and farther away from the basket. In fact, Chandler almost hit a one-handed, three quarter court shot to end the half. Kentucky took a 43-32 lead into the half.

Chandler led the Cats at the break with 9 while four others chipped in with 6. Kentucky shot 9-16 from behind the three point line.

The second half Oweh and Brandon Garrison got it going. During one stretch Garrison scored eight of the twelve points with Jelavic and contributing the other four points. The Wildcats pushed their lead to 66-51.

The only thing to decide from there was to find out the final score. Chandler would hit another three and then give a no-look pass to Oweh for another trey. UK was in front at that point 82-66. The Wildcats finish off Oklahoma 94-78.

Kentucky improves to 16-7 overall, 7-3 in the SEC. UK was led by Oweh's 24 points while Garrison added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Chandler finished with 18. As a team, Kentucky shot 50% from the field and 12-26 from behind the three point line for 46%.

The Wildcats return to Rupp Arena on Saturday for the second game of the regular season against Tennessee. UK won in Knoxville 80-78 on January 17. That game tips off at 8:30 and is ESPN.