Oweh does it against Oklahoma again hitting a game-winner for 85-84 victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just as he did against Oklahoma in the regular season, Otega Oweh hit a game-winning shot to beat the Sooners 85-84 in the SEC Tournament. But it may have come at another cost as Lamont Butler left the game in the first half and never returned.

Kentucky started off hot by hitting their first five shots including three pointers from Otega Oweh and Andrew Carr to take a 8-0 lead.

Oklahoma settled in and came back within two thanks to an 8-2 run capped off by a Glenn Taylor, Jr. three pointer. The Wildcats lead was down to 19-17.

Lamont Butler would once again leave the court and head to the locker room with 9:35 to go in the first half. At the break Coach Pope announced he was having some imaging done and did not return. Kentucky had extended the lead to seven as the Wildcats pushed the ball up court and Koby Brea finished with a baseline, driving slam dunk. The Wildcats were up 25-18. But with Butler out, Oklahoma pushed ahead. Kobe Elvis hit a three to give the Sooners a 26-25 lead. Jeremiah Fears added a shot in the lane for a 3 point advantage.

Kentucky finished the half strong to take a 40-38 lead at the half. Brea led the Cats at the break with 12 while Oweh added 11.

The second half started pretty back and forth until the game was tied with 14:30 to go. Then, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run Ansley Almonor hitting a baseline jumper, Oweh driving in for a lay-up and a 2nd chance point for Almonor made it 54-48 Kentucky and the Sooners called timeout.

UK was up one with 6:50 to go in the game. Oweh would hit a three followed up by a Brea three and then Oweh got three the old fashioned way with a lay-up and free throw. Kentucky quickly extended the lead to 75-65. It was an 11-0 run over 3:00 that helped UK pull away.

Oklahoma didn't go away easily. Jeremiah Fears hit a three with :34 left to cut the lead to 83-80. A steal and slam by Jalon Moore then another quick steal led to a Fears bucket for the 84-83 lead with :5.6.

After a Kentucky timeout, Oweh got the ball and took it all the way for the winning bucket with .5 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats were led by Oweh's 27. Brea added 22 and Carr added 11. The Wildcats advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to face Alabama on Friday at 9:30 PM on the SEC Network.