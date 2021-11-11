Paschal semifinalist for Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK defensive end Josh Paschal has been named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. He's one of 20 players who were honored.

The award is named for former Tennessee and NFL tight end Jason Witten and will be given out in Frisco, Texas, on February 17, 2022. It goes to a student-athlete who demonstrates leadership with exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

Paschal is the first three-time captain for the University of Kentucky football program and he battled through a cancer diagnosis in 2018. The senior has also been elected one of three UK Football representatives on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and SEC Football Leadership Council. He's been on the UK Dean's List and the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The semifinalists will be cut to three finalists on Wednesday, December 15.