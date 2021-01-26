Menu

Patterson on Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list

Senior leads the country in steals
UK Athletics
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-26 13:47:13-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Chasity Patterson has been named one of 15 players on the watch list for the Naismith Defensive Player of the year award.

The senior from Houston has started all 15 games for the Wildcats and leads the nation in steals with 60. One of Patterson's best games came against Wofford on December 19th when she scored 17 points and had 10 steals. That made her just the second player in program history to get 10 or more steals in a game. Leslie Nichols has the record set in 1986 with 11 steals against Louisville.

Patterson isn't just a thief on the court. She also averages 12 points on 46% shooting from the field, averages 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Here is the entire list of players up for the Defensive Player of the Year award:

BostonAliyahAliyah BostonSo.FSouth CarolinaSEC
BurtonVeronicaVeronica BurtonJr.GNorthwesternBig Ten
CainKateKate CainSr.CNebraskaBig Ten
CollierCharliCharli CollierJr.F/CTexasBig 12
CunaneElissaElissa CunaneJr.CNC StateACC
GuirantesArellaArella GuirantesSr.GRutgersBig Ten
HamsonSaraSara HamsonSr.CBYUWCC
JonesN'deaN'dea JonesSr.FTexas A&MSEC
MackNatashaNatasha MackSr.FOklahoma StateBig 12
McDonaldAariAari McDonaldSr.GArizonaPac-12
MulkeyNancyNancy MulkeySr.CRiceC-USA
Nelson-OdodaOliviaOlivia Nelson-OdodaJr.FUConnBIG EAST
PattersonChasityChasity PattersonSr.GKentuckySEC
RichardsDiDiDiDi RichardsSr.GBaylorBig 12
StobbartSageSage StobbartJr.PUC DavisBig West
