Perin elevated to Georgetown College head football coach

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — John Perin has been elevated from defensive coordinator to Georgetown College Head Football coach. The move was made with Chris Oliver stepping down but staying in his other role as Vice President for Athletics.

Perin is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio and came to Georgetown from Birmingham Southern. During his three years as defensive coordinator the team was 26-8 and his side of the football allowed just 16.3 points per game. The Tigers also won back-to-back Mid-South Conference Championships in 2023 and 2024 while also reaching the NAIA Football Semifinals.

In the Georgetown release, Perin reacted to the opportunity to lead the program. “My family and I are incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Georgetown College Football program. My sincere appreciation goes to President Allen for having the confidence in me to lead this program into the future. Working alongside our student-athletes and staff, we will build upon the strong foundation of this program and continue the tradition of excellence that defines Georgetown College Football,” said Perin. “I am both humbled and excited to take on the role of Head Coach of the Tigers and pushing this program to even greater success.”

The now former head coach, Chris Oliver, talked about what makes Perin the right man for the job. “Coach Perin has played a vital role in our program’s success during his three years at Georgetown College. Not only is John a tremendous football coach who has helped us win back-to-back MSC Championships, but he is also an exceptional leader of men,” Oliver noted. “He knows how to bring out the best in his players on and off the field, and he’s the type of coach I would want my son to play for. Over the last three years, I’ve watched John embrace the history and traditions of our program, and also work to build meaningful relationships with those who care deeply about Tiger football. I am confident that our program and our young men are in great hands! I would like to congratulate John, his wife Megan, and their daughter BB on this special moment for their family and for Tiger football!”

Perin graduated from Centre in 2008 and has also coached during his career at his alma mater, Morehead St., Eastern Michigan and Capital University.