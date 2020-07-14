Phil Steele places nine Wildcats on All-SEC preseason team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Phil Steele's College Football magazine has named nine Kentucky football players to the All-SEC preseason team.

Senior punter Max Duffy, senior center Drake Jackson, and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard were named to the first team, while senior nose guard Quinton Bohanna, senior outside linebacker Jamar “Boogie” Watson, and senior offensive tackle Landon Young received second-team honors. Senior wide receiver Josh Ali, sophomore defensive back Kelvin Joseph, and junior defensive end Joshua Paschal were named to the fourth team.

Kentucky's scheduled opener is Thursday, September 3rd against Eastern Michigan.