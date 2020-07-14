Menu

Phil Steele places nine Wildcats on All-SEC preseason team

Three Wildcats on the first-team All-SEC
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 18:52:43-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Phil Steele's College Football magazine has named nine Kentucky football players to the All-SEC preseason team.

Senior punter Max Duffy, senior center Drake Jackson, and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard were named to the first team, while senior nose guard Quinton Bohanna, senior outside linebacker Jamar “Boogie” Watson, and senior offensive tackle Landon Young received second-team honors. Senior wide receiver Josh Ali, sophomore defensive back Kelvin Joseph, and junior defensive end Joshua Paschal were named to the fourth team.

Kentucky's scheduled opener is Thursday, September 3rd against Eastern Michigan.

