Quickley named a third team All-American by CBS Sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley was named a third team All-American by CBS Sports writers on Monday. He was on the third team along with Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Duke’s Tre Jones and Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu.

While this is not one of the four "major" honors, it's the second time Quickley has been honored nationally. He was named to the third team by Bleacher Report last week. He was also named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

Quickley averaged 16 points per game to lead the Wildcats but that went up to 18 points per game in SEC games. He scored in double figures in 26 of the 30 games he played in and had a team-high 62 3-pointers.

The sophomore ended the season on a career-best 20-game double-figure scoring streak in helping UK finish 25-6 overall, 15-3 in the SEC with a regular season SEC Championship.