Quickley named "Breakout Star" by ESPN

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley has picked up another post season mention as ESPN named the Kentucky sophomore guard its "Breakout Star" of the college basketball season.

ESPN said that, “something flipped in late December, and Quickley became not only the go-to-guy for the Wildcats but the best player in the SEC. Along with Nick Richards, Quickley was the spark to Kentucky’s hot stretch in conference play and is the player John Calipari counts on in big moments.”

Quickley led Kentucky in scoring this season with 16 points per game while hitting 62 three pointers for the Wildcats and was 43% behind the arc.

So far these are some of the honors Quickley has won already:

