Quickley named SEC Player of the Year; Calipari Coach of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley and head coach John Calipari were recognized by Southeastern Conference coaches as the league announced its postseason awards.
Quickley was named SEC Player of the Year after leading UK in scoring with 16 points per game. He raised that to 18 points per game in SEC games. He's the ninth player in school history to win the coaches' Player of the year award. He's the fifth in 11 seasons under Coach Calipari.
Calipari was honored as the SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time after leading Kentucky to its 49th SEC Regular Season Championship and a Wildcats record of 26-5 overall, 15-3 in the SEC.
Quickley and Nick Richards were First-team All-SEC while Tyrese Maxey was a second team choice and voted to the All-Freshman team. Ashton Hagans and Richards were both on the All-defensive team.
Here is a list of the entire voting by the coaches:
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee