Quickley named SEC Player of the Year; Calipari Coach of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley and head coach John Calipari were recognized by Southeastern Conference coaches as the league announced its postseason awards.

Quickley was named SEC Player of the Year after leading UK in scoring with 16 points per game. He raised that to 18 points per game in SEC games. He's the ninth player in school history to win the coaches' Player of the year award. He's the fifth in 11 seasons under Coach Calipari.

Calipari was honored as the SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time after leading Kentucky to its 49th SEC Regular Season Championship and a Wildcats record of 26-5 overall, 15-3 in the SEC.

Quickley and Nick Richards were First-team All-SEC while Tyrese Maxey was a second team choice and voted to the All-Freshman team. Ashton Hagans and Richards were both on the All-defensive team.

Here is a list of the entire voting by the coaches:

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

