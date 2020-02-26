Quickley scores new career-high in 69-60 win at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kentucky knocked off Texas A&M on the road Tuesday night thanks to a new career-high 30 points from Immanuel Quickley as the Wildcats beat the Aggies 69-60. Quickley also had a career-high 8 three pointers.

It was a three poing contest to start the game as Texas A&M, who ranks 348th in 3 point shooting hit four of them. Quickley hit back-to-back three pointers to give the Wildcats a 10-8 lead. After a couple of E.J. Montgomery free throws, Quickley hit another three for a 15-11 UK advantage. Ashton Hagans would drive for a slam in the half-court offense and Montgomery had a put-back slam to give Kentucky a 19-14 lead.

Quickley scored seven in row and then hit another late three to score 16 in the first half while Montgomery had 8 points and 7 rebounds. The Wildcats led 36-27.

In the second half, Quickley picked up where he left off and soon passed his career-best of 5 three pointers in a game. The Wildcats were pushed but never really threatened as the Aggies only got as close as nine in the half.

Quickley finished with 30 points while hitting 11-19 from the field including 8-12 on three pointers. Tyrese Maxey added 13 points while Hagans had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists. Montgomery finished with 8 points, 10 rebounds.

Kentucky returns home to face No. 15 Auburn on Saturday at 3:45. The Tigers beat Ole Miss on Tuesday night and beat UK on February 1st 75-66.