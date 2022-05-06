Birthday party held for Silver Charm, 1997 Kentucky Derby winner

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX18) — There are over 200,000 horses in Kentucky. That's about one for every 18 people in Kentucky.

That's part of the reason why we, as Kentuckians, celebrate them just like humans.

I had the distinct honor of attending a former Kentucky Derby-winning horse's birthday party earlier this year at Old Friends Farm in Scott County.

In some cases, you needn't win all three legs of the Triple Crown to be an immortal. I know this because I stood outside Silver Charm's stable today as fans came to celebrate his birthday - and he won just two of those races.

"He was one of my favorites when he was racing, and so I was so excited I got the email saying I could come," said Wendy Culderson who is a fan of the Derby winner.

Wendy was one of 28 lucky fans to receive an invite to today's party, though it could've been a much larger celebration here at Georgetown's Old Friends Farm.

"I think in the first day there were over 100 applicants," said Michael Blowen a worker at Old Friends Farm.

Blowen decided to keep it to 28. He says outside of losing a few teeth with old age, Silver Charm is in good health and just has to make those carrots a little smaller for him these days.

It's been 25-years - a silver anniversary ago - since Silver Charm won the Derby and Preakness. yet he remains the farm's signature attraction.

"He is the star of the whole place. He's our Elvis." A rock star... and as an athlete, Blowen draws another most-favorable comparison.

"I think he and Tom Brady have a lot in common. They watch their diet, very concerned about how they take care of themselves. Very aware of their bodies and what needs to be taken care of, and he'll let you know if he's having a problem."

The only problem today was making sure he had enough cake. A party fit for champ, which brought well-wishers from as far away as the Snake River.

"We came from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho for this one." further proving that winning two of three can make you an immortal.