Churchill Downs gets upgrades ahead of 149th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Like bunting that’s placed around big league ballparks on opening day, Churchill Downs has a tradition of its own that lets everyone know something special is about to happen here.

“This has been an annual tradition since 1939, and people love it,” said Darren Rogers.

Rogers, a spokesperson for Churchill Downs, spoke with reporters from the Winner’s Circle moments after two track employees replaced the signage on the board that sits between the twin spires. It now reads: “149th Kentucky Derby, 2023.”

LEX 18

“We’re 19 days away,” Rogers noted on this sun-splashed, but brisk April morning.

Several of the horses are already on-site, including the favorite. Fans are going to notice a lot of significant changes to the venue, which should add to the experience.

“What’s great about this paddock is that it’s sunken 7 feet, so you’ll be able to have tiered viewing,” Rogers said of the-still-incomplete-paddock renovation. It’ll be open for fans next month, but the 200 million dollar expansion project won’t be a final product until next year. The paddock contains stalls for all 20 Derby entrants and much better sight lines for fans to gawk.

LEX 18

There’s also been a major change made to the first turn area.

“Stadium-style, padded seats, a very unique look and a great backdrop of the track and view of the horses walking onto the track,” Rogers said of the grandstand that’s been added to the first turn area and accommodates an additional 7,000 fans. (A limited number of tickets for that area are still available).

When asked if the track plans to honor the victims of last Monday’s mass shooting inside Louisville’s Old National Bank, Rogers said nothing has been finalized yet, but his team is discussing how to properly handle that extremely delicate situation on race day. There’s also a plan to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic win here with a mobile exhibit.

