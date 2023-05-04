Churchill Downs suspends trainer following 'highly unusual' sudden deaths of two horses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs has announced the indefinite suspension of trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. following what they call "highly unusual" sudden deaths of two horses trained by him.

Horses Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, both trained by Joseph, recently died, according to Churchill Downs. Parents Pride died on Saturday and Chasing Artie died on Tuesday.

The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Joseph, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all racetracks owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Lord Miles, one of the horses trained by Joseph, has been scratched from Saturday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby as a precaution.

“Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood,” said Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer of CDI. “The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility.”