Lord Miles scratched from Kentucky Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lord Miles has been scratched from Kentucky Derby 149, according to officials of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Board of Stewards.

The board released the following statement regarding the incident.

For the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes, and the safety of our jockeys, all horses trained by trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. are scratched effective immediately and until further notice. This action is taken after consultation with Mr. Joseph, and includes Lord Miles who was entered into the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The statement comes hours after Practical Move was removed from the race due to an elevated temperature.