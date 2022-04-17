Keeneland sets wagering records, Tawny Port to Kentucky Derby field

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Peter Brant’s Regal Glory surged by longtime leader Navratilova at the three-sixteenths pole and then held off stablemate Shantisara (IRE) by a length to win the 34th running of $500,000 Jenny Wiley (G1) for fillies and mares Saturday afternoon.

On a day that featured three stakes, Keeneland realized record Pick 4 and Pick 5 wagering. The Pick 4 handled a record $1,357,298, eclipsing the previous mark of $1,065,002 set on Toyota Blue Grass Day in 2018. The Pick 5 handled a record $1,539,098 to surpass the $1,485,090 established on Toyota Blue Grass Day in 2021.

In addition, all-sources wagering for today’s 11-race card totaled $27,304,001 to be the second-highest single-day handle in Keeneland history. The record single-day handle of $28,137,728 was set during last Saturday’s Toyota Blue Grass Day.

Trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Jose Ortiz, Regal Glory completed the mile and a sixteenth of the Jenny Wiley on a turf course labeled as good in 1:40.97. The victory is the fifth in the race for Brown, who previously won with Ball Dancing in 2015, Sistercharlie (IRE) in 2018 and Rushing Fall in 2019 and 2020.

Navratilova was first out of the gate with Regal Glory and Shantisara chasing right behind her while Lady Speightspeare trailed the field after lunging at the start and spotting the field several lengths.

The top three remained unchanged through fractions of :24.41, :48.14 and 1:11.85. Navratilova maintained the lead to the top of the stretch but Regal Glory quickly got her measure and opened up with more than enough left to hold off Shantisara.

A Keeneland sales graduate, Regal Glory is a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom out of the More Than Ready mare Mary’s Follies.

The Jenny Wiley marked the second Grade 1 victory and 10th stakes victory overall for Regal Glory, who improved her record to 18-11-4-0 and increased her earnings to $1,836,009 with Saturday’s $306,125 check.

Regal Glory returned $4, $2.20 and $2.10. Shantisara, ridden by Flavien Prat, returned $2.40 and $2.10 with Lady Speightspeare rallying to finish another 6¾ lengths back in third under Luis Saez and paying $2.60 to show.

Scarabea finished another neck back in fourth and was followed in order by Navratilova and Waliyak (FR).

Tawny Port secures Kentucky Derby spot with Stonestreet Lexington victory

Peachtree Stable’s Tawny Port took charge from Major General inside the sixteenth pole and pulled clear to post a 1-length victory in the 40th running of the $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington (G3) for 3-year-olds.

Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, Tawny Port completed the mile and a sixteenth on the fast main track in 1:45.24. It is the second victory in the race for Cox and Geroux, who teamed to win the 2019 running with Owendale.

With the victory, Tawny Port added 20 points to his Road to the Kentucky Derby total to boost his total to 60, good for 11th place and a spot in the starting gate that is limited to the top 20 point earners that pass the entry box on May 2.

Major General picked up 8 points for finishing second to boost his total to 18 points, good for 27th place. In Due Time added 4 points for third to bring his total to 24 points, good for 22nd. Ethereal Road added 2 points for finishing fourth to bring his total to 22 points, good for 23rd.

Major General led the field of 11 through fractions of :23.85, :48.01 and 1:12.45 while being tracked by Strava and Dash Attack with Tawny Port racing in midpack.

Major General maintained the lead into the stretch, but Geroux had Tawny Port in the clear in the middle of the track and gradually wore down the leader.

A Keeneland sales graduate, Tawny Port is a Kentucky-bred son of Pioneerof the Nile out of the Macho Uno mare Livi Makenzie. In posting his first graded stakes victory, Tawny Port improved his record to 5-3-1-0 and boosted his earnings to $427,000 with Saturday’s $229,400 check.

Tawny Port returned $12.20, $6.40 and $3.80. Major General, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., returned $7.60 and $4.80 and finished 1½ lengths ahead of favored In Due Time, who paid $2.80 to show under Paco Lopez.

It was another length back to Ethereal Road with Strava, Dash Attack, Midnight Chrome, Howling Time, Call Me Midnight, Skate to Heaven and We All See It following in order.

Campanelle (IRE) cruises to Giant’s Causeway victory

Stonestreet Stables’ Campanelle (IRE) swept to the lead with a three-wide move at midstretch and drew off by 2½ lengths to win the 25th running of the $200,000 Giant’s Causeway (L) for fillies and mares.

Trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Campanelle covered the 5½ furlongs on a turf course rated as good in a stakes-record 1:01.98. It is the third victory in the race for Ward, who won in 2017 with Stonestreet’s Lady Aurelia and in 2011 with Holiday for Kitten, and the second for Ortiz, who rode Morticia to victory in 2019.

Elle Z was fastest out of the gate and quickly established a daylight advantage as she led the field through fractions of :21.99 and :44.81 as Ortiz took Campanelle off the pace and off the inside for clear running.

Elle Z led into the stretch, but Campanelle had all the momentum and quickly sealed the outcome of the race when she assumed the lead.

A two-time Group 1 winner in Europe, Campanelle improved her record to 8-5-0-1 and increased her earnings to $644,789 with Saturday’s $83,700 check. Campanelle is a 4-year-old daughter of Kodiac out of the Namid mare Janina.

Sent off as the favorite, Campanelle returned $5.80, $4.20 and $3.20. Star Devine (IRE), ridden by John Velazquez, returned $14.80 and $9.40 with Goin’ Good finishing third, another 1½ lengths back under Tyler Gaffalione and paying $6 to show.

Defending champion Change of Control finished another nose back in fourth and was followed in order by Elle Z, Jouster, Risky Reward, Phantom Vision, Violenza, A G Indy, Hear My Prayer, Headline Hunter and Ghosting Kim.