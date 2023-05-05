Lexington's home track set to host party for Derby Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On the eve of the 149th Kentucky Derby, it’s worth noting that you needn’t be in Louisville at Churchill Downs to enjoy a comparable experience.

For more than a decade, Lexington’s Keeneland Racetrack has been offering an appealing Derby Day option for central Kentuckians.

“Mutual windows will be open inside, you can also take advantage of drive-thru wagering, which will open at 7:30 a.m. in the entertainment center parking lot. You can set up on The Hill, that will be open with live music, food trucks, races on the jumbo screen, and wagering throughout the day,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, Keeneland’s senior director of operations and community relations.

Fans are encouraged to dress in their best Derby attire when coming to Keeneland, and if you don’t have a hat, the Keeneland gift shop will be selling those for up to 50% off. A hat contest will be a part of the festivities at Keeneland and there will be a Kidzone, if you have them in tow.

Keeneland has been staging this “simulcast” for more than a decade.

“You know, we don’t even have a choice but to host fans,” Heissenbuttel said. “This is the place where they want to come,” she said of Lexington’s racing fans.

Thousands are planning to do so again, tomorrow.

“It’s crazy that thousands of people want to gather to watch horse racing on TV,” she said, “but for our fans in Lexington, this is their home track and they want to experience horse racing on horse racing’s biggest day,” she continued.

Gates at Keeneland open at 10 a.m. LEX 18 will have live coverage from both Churchill Downs and Keeneland beginning at 8 a.m.

