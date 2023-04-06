Milliner: Bright, bold hats will take center stage at Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Race fans have one month to find the perfect outfit for the Kentucky Derby. That process could start this weekend at Keeneland's Spring Meet.

Christine A. Moore Millinery will be set up at Keeneland with her signature hats and fascinators.

This year she says, "Hats are the big thing. Big hats! Go big or go home."

As the featured milliner of the Kentucky Derby since 2018, Moore knows racetrack fashion. This year she says we'll see more bold—even neon—styles.

"Now it's gone like hyper color," she said. "It's like look at me, look at me. I think that's also why the broadbrim is leading the way. There is a vein of pastels as well, and I think it's either end of the spectrum."

In the next month, she recommends getting a head start on your look to avoid last minute stress.

"I call it the Derby scurry, when they figure out they're going and then running around like crazy trying to find what to wear," she told LEX 18.

And while trends may come and go, Moore says anyone can pull off a Derby hat with the right attitude.

"You could pull off a fedora, a cowboy hat, you know, a big Derby hat, a fascinator, as long as you're confident in what you're wearing," she said.

Moore's hats will be available for sale at Keeneland through the Spring Meet. You can also look at the New York City-based designer's work online.

Something else that could impact Derby fashion: the Royal Coronation is the very same day. Moore says this means people might choose an outfit fitting for both occasions.