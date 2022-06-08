Watch
Post positions set for 154th Belmont Stakes

<b>#21: Rich Strike</b>
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jun 07, 2022
ELMONT, NY - — Post position drawings for Saturday's 154th running of the Belmont Stakes took place Tuesday morning at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Here are the post positions and morning line odds:

Post position

HorseOdds
1We the People2-1
2Skippylongstocking20-1
3Nest8-1
4Rich Strike7-2
5Creative Minister6-1
6Mo Donegal5-2
7Golden Glider20-1
8Barber Road10-1

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to the track after sitting out the Preakness Stakes earlier this month.

Coverage of this year's Belmont Stakes begins Saturday, June 11 at 3pm on LEX 18. Post time is scheduled for 6:45pm.

