Post positions set for 154th Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, NY - — Post position drawings for Saturday's 154th running of the Belmont Stakes took place Tuesday morning at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Here are the post positions and morning line odds:
Post position
|Horse
|Odds
|1
|We the People
|2-1
|2
|Skippylongstocking
|20-1
|3
|Nest
|8-1
|4
|Rich Strike
|7-2
|5
|Creative Minister
|6-1
|6
|Mo Donegal
|5-2
|7
|Golden Glider
|20-1
|8
|Barber Road
|10-1
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to the track after sitting out the Preakness Stakes earlier this month.
Coverage of this year's Belmont Stakes begins Saturday, June 11 at 3pm on LEX 18. Post time is scheduled for 6:45pm.