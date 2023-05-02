Watch Now
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to give 'Riders Up' command for 149th Kentucky Derby

Patrick Mahomes
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Patrick Mahomes
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 17:26:12-04

(LEX 18) — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will give the "Riders Up" command for this year's Kentucky Derby.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will also attend the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala the night before.

Back in February, Mahomes led the Chiefs to his second Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team also won Super Bowl LIV back in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6. Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on NBC. Join LEX 18 for our coverage at Churchill Downs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 7:30-8:00 p.m.

