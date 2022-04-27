Woodford Reserve introduces ‘Derby in a Box’ kit for at-home celebrations

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford Reserve introduced its first-ever "Derby in a Box" kit, which includes everything needed to make the ultimate cocktails for at-home Kentucky Derby celebrations.

In honor of Derby 148, only 148 boxes are available.

For each box sold, a donation will be made to Old Friends Farm, a nearby non-profit retirement farm for famed thoroughbreds, including past Derby winners.

Each Derby kit includes a Woodford Reserve Mint Julep cup, jigger, and stirrer, along with Mint Julep cocktail syrup.

The box also includes Woodford Reserve’s 2022 Derby Bottle for those who live in states where alcohol can be legally shipped. The bottle is signed by Corum and Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris.

For states where the bottle cannot be shipped, a signed limited-edition print of the Derby Bottle artwork will be included. The print also is signed by Corum and Morris.

Buyers can also choose between a custom Derby bow tie or scarf to complete any ensemble.

“The Kentucky Derby is always worthy of a big celebration, and we’re excited to bring the full Woodford Reserve experience into people’s homes with the ‘Derby in a Box’,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris.

The Woodford Reserve ‘Derby in a Box’ is now available for purchase.

