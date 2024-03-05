Woodford Reserve releases 2024 bottle ahead of Kentucky Derby 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford Reserve has released its 2024 commemorative Derby bottle ahead of this year's 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The bottle features the artwork of Cynthiana native Wylie Caudill, known for his bold, repetitive patterns, and his signature roses. His painting, "Adorned in Roses," depicts a racing thoroughbred covered with red roses, with a background of multi-colored roses.

Caudill also created the official art of the Kentucky Derby for Churchill Downs for the 150th Derby, marking the first year that Woodford Reserve and Churchill Downs used the same artist.

"As a Kentucky native, I am honored to be a part of this milestone celebration," Caudill said. "I have painted my signature roses many times over the years, but this one is truly special. The colorful roses symbolize the diverse Derby fans from around the world, connecting people beyond the track."

The one-liter bottle retails for $55 and is available for purchase globally. The bottle is available for purchase as part of a special presale on ReserveBar.