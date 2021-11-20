North Laurel's Reed Sheppard commits to the University of Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. — Reed Sheppard has decided to follow in the footsteps of both parents to play basketball for the University of Kentucky. The North Laurel junior made the announcement before a packed gym in London on Saturday.

Sheppard ultimately chose Kentucky over Virginia. However, he held several more big offers from schools like Louisville, Clemson, Indiana and Ohio State. He received his Kentucky offer from head coach John Calipari in July of 2021.

The moment Reed Sheppard officially chose Kentucky



(via @LEX18News live stream) pic.twitter.com/PcWWbue7YQ — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) November 20, 2021

Sheppard is the son of two former basketball Wildcats. His father, Jeff Sheppard, was a part of two National Championships and he was MVP in the 1998 title run. His mother, Stacy Reed, played at UK from 1992-'95 and still ranks 13th all-time in scoring at UK and 6th in assists.

Last season, Reed Sheppard helped lead North Laurel to a 25-3 record before the Jaguars lost in the Championship game of the 13th Region. Sheppard averaged 30 points and 7 rebounds per game while hitting 41% of his three-point attempts.

Sheppard has been quickly climbing the recruiting rankings. He's a five star according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2023. He's number one in the state of Kentucky, number five for combo guard's and his No. 22 overall in the Class of '23.

Sheppard won't be able to officially sign with the Wildcats until November of 2022.