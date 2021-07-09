Watch
Reed Sheppard gets offer from UK Basketball

North Laurel guard is in the Class of 2023
LEX 18
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel guard
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 19:10:44-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard has announced he received a scholarship offer from Coach Calipari and the University of Kentucky.

Sheppard is the son of two former basketball Wildcats, 1998 National Champion and MVP Jeff Sheppard and Stacy Reed who is 13th all-time in scoring at UK and 6th in assists.

Coach Calipari and his assistants all attended the Adidas AAU games taking place in Alabama this week to see him for the first time and extended the offer.

Sheppard is about to start his junior season at North Laurel. He helped lead the Jagurs to a 25-3 record before they lost in the Championship game of the 13th Region. Sheppard averaged 30 points and 7 rebounds per game while hitting 41% of his three point attempts.

Sheppard is ranked 39th overall by Rivals in the Class of 2023 and 65th by 247Sports.com.

