Reed Sheppard set to announce college decision on Saturday, UK among the mix of schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. — North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard shared in a Twitter video that he will be making his college decision Saturday, November 20, at 9 a.m. at North Laurel's gymnasium.

In July, Sheppard announced he received a scholarship offer from Coach Calipari and the University of Kentucky.

Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/MJltkExf2n — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) July 9, 2021

Sheppard's offer list is long, including:



University of Virginia

University of Massachusetts

Clemson University

Ohio State University

Indiana University

Arizona State University

University of Louisville

The College of Charleston

Texas A&M University

University of Iowa

Iona College

University South Alabama

High Point University

Stetson University

Sheppard is the son of two former basketball Wildcats, 1998 National Champion and MVP Jeff Sheppard and Stacy Reed who is 13th all-time in scoring at UK and 6th in assists.

Coach Calipari and his assistants all attended the Adidas AAU games taking place in Alabama this week to see him for the first time and extended the offer.

Sheppard is about to start his junior season at North Laurel. He helped lead the Jagurs to a 25-3 record before they lost in the Championship game of the 13th Region. Sheppard averaged 30 points and 7 rebounds per game while hitting 41% of his three-point attempts.