REPORT: Kenny Minchey is Expected to Transfer to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After hosting a slew of transfer portal candidates to help fill Kentucky's quarterback room, it looks like Will Stein has found his guy.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey is expected to commit to the Wildcats, per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. This comes after Minchey had previously committed to Nebraska on Sunday, but Kentucky swooped in before the signing was complete.

Minchey was ranked as 247 Sports' 12th ranked portal quarterback, and 59th overall portal recruit. He spent three seasons with Notre Dame, where he narrowly lost the starting quarterback battle to CJ Carr going into the 2025 season. The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky had also been linked to Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt.