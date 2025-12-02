REPORT: Kentucky Set to Hire Will Stein as Head Football Coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After officially firing Mark Stoops Monday morning following a 13-year tenure as head coach, Kentucky football has found its next leader.

Current Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is set to become the 38th head coach in program history, according to multiple reports from On3 and ESPN.

Stein is a Louisville native and Trinity High School alumnus, where he won a state title in 2007. Stein then went on to play quarterback at Louisville from 2009 to 2012. Following graduation, Stein got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant for the Cardinals in 2013.

After spending some time at the high school ranks, Stein rejoined college football in 2020 as UTSA's wide receivers coach. During his time with the Roadrunners, the offense averaged over 36 points per game in back-to-back seasons (2021-2022) and finished his three seasons with a record of 30-10.

In Dec. 2022, Stein joined the Oregon coaching staff as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.